The Euro to Dollar exchange rate climbed sharply to recover the 1.06 level ahead of the weekend following a mixed bag of U.S. economic figures including another bumper non-farm payrolls report that …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Euro to Dollar Rate Climbs after Mixed Bag of U.S. Data Turns USD Lower - January 6, 2023
- USD/JPY Weekly Forecast – US Dollar Has a Choppy Week Yet Again - January 6, 2023
- GBP to USD Forecast – British Pound Continues to Struggle With Upward Momentum - January 6, 2023