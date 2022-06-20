Forecast: Pound US Dollar Exchange Rate Climbs As BoE Signals Aggressive Future Hikes

The Pound US Dollar (GBP/USD) exchange rate fell at the beginning of last week. Unexpectedly poor UK GDP figures on Monday likely prompted the fall as the country’s economy contracted in April.
