Investing.com – The dollar gained in Asia on Friday with the euro and the pound down on concerns over Brexit and as the markets looked for signs President Donald Trump may soon name the next Fed chief. The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Forex – EUR/USD, GBP/USD Down As Brexit Turmoil Gains Attention - October 19, 2017
- Revenant Saga now available for Switch - October 19, 2017
- GBP/USD Forecast: Could Drop Back To Sub-1.31 Level, UK Jobs Data Awaits - October 19, 2017