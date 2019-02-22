Forex – Flows: USD/MYR seeing upside risks, Malaysia January’s CPI saw a deflation

GBP rallied on hopes for Brexit progress as May and Juncker met, agreeing to talk again. The USD was soft ahead of the FOMC minutes which provided it with some support, UST yields nudging higher but w…
