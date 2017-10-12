Investing.com – The pound pulled away from a one-week high against the U.S. dollar on Thursday, following reports Brexit negociations between the U.K. and the European Union had stalled, further challenging British Prime Minister Theresa May’s capacity to …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Forex – GBP/USD Retreats From 1-Week Highs as Brexit Talks Stall - October 12, 2017
- Daily GBP AUD Update: Pound Crashes On Signs Of Stalled Brexit Process - October 12, 2017
- GBP USD Exchange Rate Drops -0.7% as Brexit Worries Grow - October 12, 2017