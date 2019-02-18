Forex – Monthly View: Chart GBP/USD Update: Ready to build into 1.30~ mid range

16:50 GMT – GBP Continues to work the 1.27, 1.32~ six month trading range, with the Dec & Jan spike lows as potential outliers and a mid-range value area feasibly starting now (after last week’s 1.285…
