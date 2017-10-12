Forex Today: USD weakness extends into Asia, Eyes on US PPI, ECB Draghi

The EUR/USD pair rose for fourth straight day on Wednesday and almost touched 1.1881 (50% Fib R of 1.2092-1.1669). The uptick in the EUR gathered pace as Catalan fears eased. GBP/USD poised to test 1.3300 amid narrowing MonPol divergence The GBP/USD pair …
