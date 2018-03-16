Forexlive Americas FX news wrap: USD ends mostly higher with most gains vs. commodity currencies

Trading in the NY session saw the USD move higher with the help from some better than … it was down vs the JPY and is closing near unchanged levels vs. the GBP (see chart below). Overall, the JPY was the strongest currency of the major currencies …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
