It was a session marked by continuation of the overnight moves in the USD, albeit in much smaller scale movements … get some Brexit comments from BUBA member Dombret – the response from GBP was basically nothing as the comments crossed.
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: USD extends its move in Asia morning - October 27, 2017
- GBP/USD – Widening of US-UK Yield differential to trigger a bearish breakdown? - October 26, 2017
- GBP/USD analysis: love for the Pound didn’t last long - October 26, 2017