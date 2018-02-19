Along with valuation, this is set to support EUR/USD in 6-12M. We have kept our 12M forecast unchanged at 1.28 but lifted our near-term profile to 1.23 in 3M (previously 1.19) and 1.25 in 6M (previously1.23) while we target 1.22 in 1M. EUR/GBP. We expect …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Fx Forecast Update – More USD Weakness In Store Over The Medium Term - February 19, 2018
- British Pound To Dollar Forecast: Key GBP/USD Exchange Rate Events Of Note This Week - February 19, 2018
- GBP/USD consolidating above 1.40, focus on Carney - February 19, 2018