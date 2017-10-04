FX Update: USD squeeze continues – #SaxoStrats

GBP – The Tory political conference the chief political focus … This gives a modest boost to sterling, which is struggling for oxygen against the USD in the key 1.3250 area in GBPUSD. AUD – a mildly dovish read of the RBA overnight, but not enough …
