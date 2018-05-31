GBP/JPY has halted its one week weakness and shown a minor recovery from the low of 143.20 (100- W MA). The pair lost almost 700 pips from the minor top formed at 150 on account of increasing geo political uncertainty especially in Italy. US dollar was …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound Sterling Outlook Today: GBP/USD On The Rise As Dollar Exchange Rate Weakens - May 31, 2018
- FxWirePro: Buy GBP/JPY above 145 - May 31, 2018
- US Dollar Rally Being “Fuelled” By Short-Squeeze - May 31, 2018