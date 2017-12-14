FxWirePro: GBP/AUD breaks below 20-DMA at 1.7618, bias lower, stay short

EUR/USD trade flat ahead of US FOMC meeting, good to sell below 1.1700. FxWirePro: GBP/NZD fails at 200W SMA, eyes 50-DMA at 1.9091, good to short break below FxWirePro: NZD/USD stalls 4-day rebound, slips below 0.70 handle, China data dump fails to …