FxWirePro: GBP/USD trades in narrow range, market eyes UK Spring Budget

Cable is consolidating in narrow range between 1.37800 and 1.39176 for the past three trading session. The pair dipped till 1.3870 in the European session shown a nice 30 pips recovery. The pound awaits the spring budget statement from Chancellor Hammond …
