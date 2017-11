FxWirePro: XAG/USD trades flat in early Asia, bias remains neutral

GBP/USD slightly declined after UK GDP, good to buy above 1.3380 FxWirePro: AUD/CAD extends 5-DMA break, eyes 20-DMA at 0.9742, stay long FxWirePro: EUR/KRW stabilizes above 1,290 mark, sustained close above targets 1,302 mark FxWirePro: NZD/USD struggles …