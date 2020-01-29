GBP/AUD Might Bounce From W L3 Camarilla

GBP/AUD is stronger then GBP/USD for the last few weeks. It is mainly due to AUD weakness. If the price drops to 1.9050-80 zone look for bullish patterns as the price might reject from the zone.
