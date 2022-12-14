The Pound Australian Dollar (GBP/AUD) exchange rate dropped on Tuesday, facing headwinds amid an uptick in risk appetite. At the time of writing, GBP/AUD was trading at around AU$1.8050, which was …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD hovers nearby 1.2400 ahead of the US FOMC decision after soft UK CPI - December 14, 2022
- Pound US Dollar (GBP/USD) Exchange Rate Climbs Despite Slip in UK Inflation - December 14, 2022
- GBP/AUD Outlook Today: Pound To Australian Dollar Rate Drops Amid Upbeat Market Mood - December 14, 2022