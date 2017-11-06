“The gyrations of domestic politics in the UK will likely add downside risks to GBP this week, with the cabinet reshuffles in Westminster taking centre stage. On the other hand, however, the market reaction to the BoE’s hike announcement last week seems to …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- (GBP) Barclays says Sterling faces symmetric risks after last week’s sell-off - November 6, 2017
- GBP/USD advances toward mid-1.31s on USD sell-off - November 6, 2017
- GBP/USD Forecast: Remains Vulnerable To Slide Further, Toward Mid-1.2900s - November 6, 2017