This UK data-free zone next week may heighten Sterling volatility with any GBP movement dictated by the other side of any Sterling crosses. In the US, President Trump’s steel and aluminum tariffs are stoking fears of a global trade war, denting the USD …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP: Beware of Volatility in a Data-Free Week - March 9, 2018
- Euro US Dollar (EUR/USD) Exchange Rate Forecast: Trump Tariffs in the Spotlight - March 9, 2018
- Dollar Climbs On Stronger Than Expected US Job Growth - March 9, 2018