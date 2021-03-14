Find out more here. The Pound Sterling to Australian Dollar (GBP/AUD) exchange rate is seen holding firm above the 1.80 handle following the European open on March 1, quoted at 1.80339 at the time of.
- GBP/AUD Outlook: Central Bank News And Aussie Job Report In Focus For Pound-Australian Dollar - March 14, 2021
- GBP/CAD FX Outlook: Pound To Canadian Dollar Rate Slips As Canadian Employment Rate Impresses - March 14, 2021
- Pound-Rand Forecast: GBP/ZAR Rate Slides As Risk-ON Trade Boosts Emerging Market Currencies - March 14, 2021