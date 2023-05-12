At the time of writing, GBP/CAD traded around CA$1.16875, showing little movement from Thursday’s opening rates. The Pound (GBP) lacked support during Thursday’s session, despite an initially hawkish …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/CAD News: Pound To Canadian Dollar Rate Muted Amid Uninspiring BoE Guidance - May 12, 2023
- Pound To Euro Rate: GBP Holds At €1.146 Vs EUR As BoE Hints At Further Tightening - May 12, 2023
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD licks its wounds after the biggest daily loss in seven weeks - May 12, 2023