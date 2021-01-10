Even as the Canadian Dollar’s rally ran out of steam, the British Pound to Canadian Dollar (GBP/CAD) exchange rate remained weak after last week’s tumble. Investors were hesitant to buy the Pound much …
- Outlook For Pound To Dollar Exchange Rate: GBP/USD Worst 2021 Performer, Sterling To “Continue To Underperform In FX Markets” - January 10, 2021
- GBP/CAD Outlook: Will Strong Oil Prices Keep British Pound-Canadian Dollar Exchange Rate Low? - January 10, 2021
- Sterling (GBP) Weekly Outlook: Covid-19 Vaccination Program Underpins Sterling - January 9, 2021