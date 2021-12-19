another fresh 2021 low for GBP/USD . A stark contrast to the once-popular vaccine trade that propelled the Pound to multi-year highs in Q1. However, in light of an unwind in BoE tightening bets …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP Forecast: GBP/USD in the Eye of the FOMC/BOE Volatility Storm - December 18, 2021
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls eye 1.3380 after BOE out-hawks Fed - December 17, 2021
- GBP/USD Weekly Price Forecast – Markets Ignore Bank of England - December 17, 2021