The Bank’s December forecast confirming a recession in Q4 2022 was revised by the narrowest of margins. UK Q4 gdp is out this coming Friday The bearish sterling bias of this forecast takes into …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP Fundamental Forecast: Boe Expects The UK To Narrowly Avoid A Recession - February 4, 2023
- GBP/JPY Forecast – British Pound Bounces From Extreme Lows - February 3, 2023
- GBP/USD collapses to new 4-week lows at 1.2059 after robust US economic data - February 3, 2023