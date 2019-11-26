Weak Eurozone data and trade issues may cap upside in EUR/USD. GBP/USD fails to hold onto recovery gains amid trade optimism, upbeat comments from Fed’s Powell. The UK’s Tories remain on the top of …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP Futures: a move higher is not ruled out - November 26, 2019
- GBP/USD Forecast: Descending trend-channel might cap further gains amid stronger USD - November 26, 2019
- Forex Today: Markets doubt US-Sino progress, Powell sees glass filling, GBP/USD spooked by poll - November 26, 2019