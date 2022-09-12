It has risen by 1.53% from the lowest level this month while the USD/INR has fallen by 0.50% from its highest point this month. The GBP/INR price will have numerous catalysts this week as investors …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/INR Forecast: UK Inflation and BOE Rate Decision in Focus - September 12, 2022
- GBP/USD stays mildly bid below 1.1650 as BOE postpones meeting, UK data, US inflation eyed - September 11, 2022
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD remains on the front foot - September 11, 2022