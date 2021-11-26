Brexit, coronavirus headlines become the key for fresh impulse. GBP/JPY licks its wound around 152.70, after dropping the most in a week to refresh fortnight low with 152.47 ahead of Friday’s London …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/JPY: Bears dominate in full swing below 153.00 on Brexit, covid chatters - November 26, 2021
- Breaking: GBP/USD refreshes yearly low around 1.3300 on coronavirus, Brexit woes - November 25, 2021
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD struggles to overcome the 2021 bottom - November 25, 2021