GBP/JPY continues losing ground for the third straight day and drops to a two-week low. Expectations for a hawkish shift by the BoJ underpin the JPY and exert some pressure. The BoE’s dovish outlook …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP to USD Forecast – British Pound Continues Consolidation after BOE - February 2, 2023
- USD/JPY Forecast – US Dollar Continues to Look for Support Against Yen - February 2, 2023
- GBP/JPY bounces off two-week low, remains heavily offered around 158.00 mark - February 2, 2023