The GBP/JPY cross builds on this week’s recovery move from the 178.00 mark, or its lowest level since July 28 and gains some positive traction for the third successive day on Friday. The buying …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/JPY climbs further beyond mid-181.00s, reverses a major part of its weekly losses - October 6, 2023
- Further pressure on GBP if inflation turns out to be more stubborn than the BoE is hoping – Commerzbank - October 6, 2023
- US Dollar Showing Tentative Signs of Fatigue: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY - October 6, 2023