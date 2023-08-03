The GBP/JPY declined towards the 181.00 area on Thursday, mainly driven by the JPY’s strength amid the expectations of a potential Bank of Japan (BoJ) tweak. On the other hand, the GBP weakened against most of its rivals following the Bank of England’s (BoE) decision.
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/JPY declines below the 20-day SMA following BoE’s decision - August 3, 2023
- Gbp/Usd Forex Signal: Brief Comeback Likely Ahead Of Boe Dec - August 3, 2023
- Pound US Dollar Exchange Rate Below 1.27 - August 3, 2023