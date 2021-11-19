GBP/JPY drops back sharply amid risk-off, but finds good support in mid-152.00s

The negative shift witnessed in market sentiment is providing a boost to the safe-haven greenback on Friday and weighing heavily on GBP/USD. The US Dollar Index is closing in on 2021-highs above 96.00 …
