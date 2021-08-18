GBP/JPY flits with session tops, 151.00 mark remains in sight

The GBP/JPY cross maintained its bid tone through the first half of the European session and was last seen hovering near daily tops, around the 150.80-85 region. A combination of factors assisted the …
