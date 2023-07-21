GBP/JPY licks its wounds at the weekly low, mildly offered near 180.20 amid early Friday in Asia, as it prints the five-day losing streak. In doing so, the cross-currency pair fails to justify the …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/JPY Price Analysis: 200-SMA, falling wedge prod recovery above 180.00 ahead of UK Retail Sales - July 20, 2023
- GBP/USD: Cable bears need acceptance from 1.2850 and UK Retail Sales - July 20, 2023
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD: Bears move in towards key daily structure - July 20, 2023