GBP/JPY continues with its weekly gains on Friday in the early European session. A successful weekly close above 156.00 exposes 2018 highs. Momentum oscillator support bullish momentum. The GBP/JPY …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Advances toward five months highs above 156.00 - October 15, 2021
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD manages to hold the previous session’s momentum - October 14, 2021
- GBP/USD consolidates below 1.3700 amid steady USD, Brexit jitters - October 14, 2021