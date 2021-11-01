GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Bears seeking break of 155.70

GBP/JPY is on the verge of a downside continuation as per the hourly chart. The bears will be on the lookout for a break of 155.70. GBP/JPY is correcting the latest bearish impulse on an hourly basis …
