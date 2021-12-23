GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Breaks above the 200-DMA, after a three-day rally, bull’s eye 154.00

Bullish biased, though it would need GBP bulls to hold the spot above the 200-DMA. As the Asian session begins, the GBP/JPY rises some 0.66%, trading at 153.42 during the day at the time of writing.
