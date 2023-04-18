GBP/JPY buyers struggle to keep the reins as they prod a short-term key upside hurdle near 166.50 heading into Tuesday’s London open. In doing so, the cross-currency pair portrays the trader’s anxiety …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls flirt with key upside hurdle near 166.50 ahead of UK employment data - April 18, 2023
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Approaches 1.2400 ahead of UK Employment data - April 18, 2023
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD remains pressured around one-week low - April 17, 2023