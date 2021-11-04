GBP/JPY builds on Wednesday’s rebound towards 156.50; The cross is teasing a bull flag breakout on the daily chart amid bullish RSI. BOE outcome eyed alongside a daily closing a …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Eyes a bull flag breakout, focus on BOE, daily close - November 3, 2021
- Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, GBP/JPY. Will Yen Resume Weakening? - November 3, 2021
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bull sin charge as USD softens following the Fed - November 3, 2021