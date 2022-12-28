GBP/JPY has slipped sharply after failing to sustain above the critical resistance of 162.00. The pound Sterling has sensed selling pressure above the 200-EMA around 162.00. The RSI (14) has dropped …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Faces selling pressure from 200-EMA around 162.00 - December 28, 2022
- GBP/USD drops to near 1.2000 as risk-off soars amid a festive week - December 28, 2022
- Pound US Dollar Exchange Rate News: GBP/USD Soared Despite Sweeping UK Industrial Action - December 28, 2022