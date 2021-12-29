GBP/JPY stays firmer around intraday/monthly high despite posting bearish candlestick the previous day. Upbeat MACD conditions, successful trading beyond the key DMA favor buyers. GBP/JPY seesaws …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Ignores bearish spinning top around monthly high, 154.75 eyed - December 29, 2021
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Acceptance above 50-DMA is critical to resume rally towards 1.3500 - December 29, 2021
- Dollar Down, But Still in Holiday-thinned Trading - December 29, 2021