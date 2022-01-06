In the overnight session, a risk-off market mood spurred a 150-pip drop of the pair. GBP/JPY Technical Outlook: It has an upward bias, as long as it remains above 156.00. The British pound slides …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Retreats from yearly highs around 157.00 amid a risk-off market mood - January 6, 2022
- GBP/USD Price Forecast – British Pound Continues to Dance Around Same Figure - January 6, 2022
- GBP/USD hovering between 1.3500-1.3550 levels post-hakwish Fed minutes as traders await Friday’s US jobs report - January 6, 2022