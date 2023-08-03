The GBP/JPY pair bounces back after a vertical sell-off to near 180.50 in the European session. The cross discovers strength as the Bank of England (BoE) raises interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 5.25% to build more pressure on stubborn inflation.
