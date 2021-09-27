GBP/JPY remains pressured towards refreshing intraday low after three-day advances. Failures to cross fortnight-old falling trend line, break of 61.8% Fibonacci retracement favor sellers. 200-SMA, …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Snaps three-day uptrend as sellers attack 200-SMA - September 26, 2021
- GBP/USD Weekly Price Forecast – British Pound Tests Major Support Level - September 24, 2021
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast GBP/USD: Rate laurels go the the US Federal Reserve - September 24, 2021