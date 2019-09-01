The USD got a sudden lift by the end of the London session, a sign that speculative interest is betting on further dollar gains. GBP/USD has been struggling in a strong dollar environment and a weaker …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD’s 20-DMA in focus while Brexit comes back on the agenda - September 1, 2019
- GBP/JPY recovers to 129.00 despite looming Brexit uncertainty - September 1, 2019
- GBP/USD Analysis: Brexit uncertainty and dollar strength putting 1.20 at reach - September 1, 2019