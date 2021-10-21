GBP/JPY remains sidelined around multi-day top during three-day uptrend. Treasury yields weigh on yen, UK-NZ trade deal gains criticism from Scotland. British covid conditions worsen, political …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/JPY seesaws near June 2016 high around 158.00 on mixed clues - October 20, 2021
- EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Drops below 0.8430 to touch fresh yearly lows - October 20, 2021
- Dollar Down, U.S. Bonds and Global Shares Rally Decrease Safe-Haven Demand - October 20, 2021