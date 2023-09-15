GBP/JPY chart and technical analysis GBPJPY is making lower lows and market structure is turning bearish. Price recently dropped below the previous low of 182.690. The price will probably continue the …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/JPY sell signal: bearish momentum ahead - September 15, 2023
- GBP/USD sell bias as the BoE may look to pause rates? [Video] - September 15, 2023
- GBP/USD Analysis: Thursday’s breakdown and close below 200-day SMA favours bearish traders - September 15, 2023