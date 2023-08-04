The GBP/JPY cross surrenders a major part of its modest intraday gains and retreats to the 181.15-181.20 region during the early part of the European session on Friday. Spot prices, however, manage to hold above the weekly low touched on Thursday.
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/JPY surrenders a major part of its intraday gains, manages to hold above 181.00 mark - August 4, 2023
- GBP/USD risks a probable drop to 1.2580 – UOB - August 4, 2023
- GBP/USD gains momentum above the 1.2730 area, all eyes are on US NFP - August 3, 2023