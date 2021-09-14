GBP/JPY to mull another leg higher towards February 2018 highs at 156.14 – DBS Bank

GBP/JPY remains in good stead despite pulling lower from a recent 16-month high posted at 156.07. A break over 153.43 is something to look out for, according to Benjamin Wong, Strategist at DBS Bank.
