GBP/NZD breakaway gap move close to 88.6 fib retracement

EUR/USD is trading around 1.22, the highest since 2018 amid vaccine, US stimulus and Brexit optimism. Eurozone PMIs gave another boost to the common currency. GBP/USD is trading 1.35, extending its …
