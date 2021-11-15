GBP/NZD Forecast: Pound New Zealand Dollar Rebounds From 11-Month Low

The Pound New Zealand Dollar (GBP/NZD) exchange rate strengthened through last week. Since falling to an 11-month low on Monday at NZ$1.88, the Pound rebounded back to NZ$1.90 by Friday’s session.
